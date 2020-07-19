Gilliam talks about office assessment

“I have six attorneys right now in my office, but only three can try those kinds of cases,” she said. “Some of them date back to 2014. I have one homicide from 2013. A lot of it is continuances that are requested by the defense bar. A lot of it is — I can’t speak to what happened in the office prior to me — but I would say 75% of them were charged prior to me starting in office.”

According to Gilliam, changes in the prosecutor’s office and Missouri Supreme Court rulings have contributed to the backlog.

“I think it was both, I think it was a product of we have a lot of serious cases that involve very serious felony charges,” she said. “Child molestation, statutory sodomy, homicides.

"At the time the coronavirus hit, the courts suspended in-person proceedings, I believe we had 68 cases set for jury trial. Less than five of them were anything less than an ‘A’ or ‘B’ felony. I think five of them are forgeries, the rest of them involve child pornography, sexual offenses against children, homicide, sexual offenses against adults; these are serious cases.”

Of course, the fallout from the suspension of many court proceedings due to the COVID outbreak has only exacerbated the workload.