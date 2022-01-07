Grady sentenced for abandonment of a corpse

Timothy Grady, 57, of Park Hills, was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for abandonment of a corpse.

Grady was charged in May in St. Francois County. He pleaded guilty to the charge in December and Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn handed down the sentence this week.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, on April 27, the body of 30-year-old Marisa Bouse was found in a dumpster located at 920 E. Main St. in Park Hills.

According to the coroner's office, tests determined the cause of death as renal failure in association with methamphetamine intoxication.

After an investigation into the last place that Bouse was located, Grady reportedly admitted to authorities that the woman was staying at his house and that she was dead when he awoke on April 26.

Police say Grady wrapped the woman up in a canopy from his garage and placed the canopy with the body in his brother’s truck. The two then reportedly threw the canopy, as well as trash, into the dumpster on Main Street.

A search of Grady’s criminal history showed that he has previous felony convictions in St. Louis for forgery and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. The man was previously convicted of forgery and conspiracy to alter money orders in federal court.

