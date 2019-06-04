A Farmington man initially charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action entered a plea agreement on Friday.
Treay Griffin, 21, has entered a guilty plea to assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. The prosecutor's office is recommending concurrent sentences of four years for unlawful use of a weapon and five years for the assault charge. Sentencing is set for July 3 before Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn. A trial had been set for this month.
According to a probable cause statement from Feb. 20, 2018, a Park Hills detective was called to the 100 block of Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. When the detective arrived he was met by other officers and was told that the victim was taken to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment.
The victim had been reportedly shot in the chest, stomach and upper leg with a small caliber firearm. The victim told officers before he was taken to the hospital that Griffin had shot him.
The detective was made aware of a witness who saw the shooting. The witness told officers that Griffin was at his mom’s apartment off Falcon Street.
A St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department deputy assisting the Park Hills police detective located a Phoenix .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol in a dumpster of the apartment complex. About that same time, another officer located Griffin in a bedroom in an apartment and he was taken into custody for questioning.
The detective spoke with the tenant of the apartment and she gave consent to search her home. She also told the detective that Griffin had come into her apartment panicked because he had just shot their friend.
The detective found a metal case on the woman’s bed and inside of it was a partial container of .22 caliber rounds. The detective noted the bullets seemed to match the ones found at the scene and in the dumpster. Also on the bed was a black hoodie, which matched the description of the one Griffin had allegedly been wearing at the time of the shooting.
The detective spoke with another woman who was at the apartment when Griffin came in and she said Griffin claimed to have shot his friend and threw the gun in the dumpster. All of the evidence was collected to be sent to the crime lab.
The detective went back to the police department to talk with the witnesses and Griffin. The witnesses said the victim and Griffin were in an argument and had agreed to meet in a nearby alley and fight. She went on to say she knew this because she saw text messages between the two males.
One witness said he went to try and stop the fight because they were all friends. He added he walked away from the two and got as far as a nearby business and heard gunshots. The witness told the detective he saw the victim lying on the ground moaning and Griffin ran toward Falcon Street. The witness used his mom’s phone to call for help.
According to court documents, Griffin spoke with the detective and told him he had given the victim a Xanax and shared three blue Xanax with him earlier in the day. He explained the victim started acting strange. The victim would act suicidal, then become homicidal and then back to suicidal, he said.
Griffin claimed the whole fight was about the victim wanting to go to St. Louis and kick doors and get prostitutes. The two kept arguing and texting back and forth until they eventually agreed to meet and fight.
Griffin told the investigator that neither one of them were going to back down from the other. They met in the alley and were just talking at first. He said the victim kept trying to walk behind him and eventually pulled a knife on him.
Griffin said that was when he shot his friend three times. When the detective asked Griffin where the gun was, he responded he had thrown it in the dumpster. The detective showed Griffin the gun and he admitted that was the one he used to shoot the victim.
Griffin gave permission to search his phone and a text message was found between the two males agreeing to meet and "kill" each other. Griffin told the officer the gun belonged to his mom and that he wasn't supposed to be near a gun.
