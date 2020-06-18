Hammack, Booker face charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An area man is facing felony charges after three stolen vehicles were found on his property.

Joseph Daniel Hammack, 62, of rural Bismarck, was charged Wednesday in Washington County with three counts of receiving stolen property.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was dispatched to a property on Tyler Road in the Washington County for a report that a stolen vehicle had been located by its owner.

The deputy arrived in the area and made contact with the vehicle's owner, a Bonne Terre man who stated he had located his van, a 1997 Ford van, on the property. The deputy then walked toward the residence, and Hammack began walking toward the deputy.

The deputy advised Hammack he was there because a stolen van and cargo trailer were located on the property. The report states the man led the deputy to the van and trailer. The VIN number was run through the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System, and both were confirmed stolen. The van and trailer had been reported stolen on Monday.

According to the statement, the van is valued at $8,000, and the cargo trailer is worth $5,000.