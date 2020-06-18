Hammack, Booker facing charges

An area man is facing felony charges after three stolen vehicles were found on his property.
Joseph Daniel Hammack, 62, of rural Bismarck, was charged Wednesday in Washington County with three counts of receiving stolen property.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was dispatched to a property on Tyler Road in the Washington County for a report that a stolen vehicle had been located by its owner.
The deputy arrived in the area and made contact with the vehicle's owner, a Bonne Terre man who stated he had located his van, a 1997 Ford van, on the property. The deputy then walked toward the residence, and Hammack began walking toward the deputy.
The deputy advised Hammack he was there because a stolen van and cargo trailer were located on the property. The report states the man led the deputy to the van and trailer. The VIN number was run through the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System, and both were confirmed stolen. The van and trailer had been reported stolen on Monday.
According to the statement, the van is valued at $8,000, and the cargo trailer is worth $5,000.
The report states that while waiting for a tow truck, the deputy observed another vehicle under a tarp and asked Hammack if he could run the VIN number to see if it was also stolen. The man reportedly agreed.
The vehicle was identified as a 2011 GMC 2500 pickup truck worth $20,000 and was confirmed stolen out of Hillsboro. The man reportedly said he had the truck on his property for approximately one week. The vehicle was reported stolen on May 28, according to the report.
Hammack was booked into the Washington County Jail, and a $30,000 bond was set.
According to court documents, Hammack has several arrests and convictions going back to the early 1990s, including possession of a controlled substance, burglary, escape from jail in California, stealing, receiving stolen property, forgery, first-degree drug trafficking, possession of a chemical with intent to create a controlled substance, as well as multiple parole violations.
Another Washington County man is facing felony stealing charges after allegedly stealing two separate vehicles at two locations in May.
Dennis A. Booker Jr., 25, of Potosi, has been charged with two counts of felony stealing (motor vehicle) in Washington County.
According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, Booker was at Dollar General in Potosi where he allegedly stole a 1999 Dodge van from a woman who was shopping inside the store.
The report states that Booker then drove the van to the Potosi Post Office where he left the woman’s vehicle and allegedly stole a 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck from a man while he was inside the post office.
Booker was taken into custody in Jefferson County while inside the stolen Chevrolet truck, according to the statement.
The man was booked at the Washington County Jail and a $40,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case. His bond was reduced to $20,000 during a bond-reduction hearing held May, 12.
According to court records, Booker is currently on parole for a 15-year sentence for the production of a controlled substance and a 7-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance.
The criminal complaint states that Booker is considered a persistent offender and could face up to 20 years in prison for the crimes if found guilty.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
