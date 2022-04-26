Hankins gets 24 years in prison for statutory sodomy

An area man was sentenced Friday to more than 20 years in prison after a St. Francois County jury found him guilty of statutory sodomy at the conclusion of a two-day trial held in February.

At the sentencing hearing on Friday, Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn sentenced Joshua Paul Hankins, 44, of Bonne Terre, to serve 24 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for his convictions on two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

Judge Horn had accepted the jury’s recommendation of 12 years in prison for each count and ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.

Special Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kathi Alizadeh and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Matt Brown tried the case on behalf of the state. Hankins was represented at trial by Defense Attorney Christopher Hartmann.

“We hope for healing for the victim and family and are very proud of the bravery shown by all,” the St. Francois County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement following Friday’s sentencing.

Hankins was charged with the crimes in June 2020 after a juvenile family member, then 12 years old, reported the man had previously performed sex acts on her when she was younger.

A probable cause statement filed in the case states that on May 1, 2020, the young girl disclosed that Hankins had molested her for several years.

The report states the child reported to a social worker that Hankins had performed a sex act on her on two occasions after she turned 11 years old.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

