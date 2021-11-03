Harris gets 12 years for role in 2018 fentanyl overdose

Harris told police he was worried about McCarthy after the heroin transaction because of the earlier heroin stupor experienced by McCarthy on the way home. He said later that evening, he wanted to check on McCarthy, so he sent a message to him stating something similar to "be careful with those things I sent you with."

The report states that Harris confessed he had traded McCarthy heroin for marijuana in the past. Harris told police that McCarthy was originally a marijuana connection before the man began getting heroin from him.

Harris denied there were more heroin capsules at his home, a statement which was later identified as a lie after Harris' mother located 11 capsules in his room and turned them over to the Perryville Police Department.

An investigator noted in his report that he asked Harris if there was anything he wanted him to tell the prosecuting attorney (PA) on his behalf. Harris reportedly asked the officer to tell the PA he "wasn't a monster." Harris also reportedly wanted the PA to know he said, "I'm more than sorry," and "I'm stupid, I f----- up, and I'm sorry."

He, too, was shown the capsules police had recovered near McCarthy's body and identified them as being the same ones they received in the heroin transaction the day before.