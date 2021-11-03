Harris gets 12 years for role in 2018 fentanyl overdose

An area man was sentenced to 12 years in prison last month after pleading guilty earlier this year to manslaughter in the 2018 fentanyl overdose death of 22-year-old Aaron Michael McCarthy.
Hunter P. Harris, 24, of Perryville, appeared for sentencing in Ste. Genevieve County in October, where Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn handed down a 10-year prison sentence for one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and a two-year prison term on one count of possession of a controlled substance. The judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively for a total of 12 years in prison.
McCarthy's parents were present at the hearing and addressed the court before Harris was sentenced. In June, the man's parents had also been at a court hearing when Harris pleaded guilty to the charges. The parents reportedly approved of the state's recommendation in the case.
According to a probable cause statement from the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office, on March 7, 2018, police began investigating the death of 22-year-old McCarthy. McCarthy was reportedly from Perryville but was staying at his mother's home on Route N in St. Mary, where he was found deceased. The man's time of death was confirmed at approximately 6:27 a.m. on March 7, 2018.
An investigator arrived at the home about an hour after McCarthy's passing and was informed by a deputy that the man's cell phone was in his hand. The investigator photographed McCarthy, the room in which he was located, and the bathroom to which he reportedly had access.
Photographs were taken of heroin and a snorting straw in a camouflage backpack located next to the bed and McCarthy. Investigators reported that no lacerations, bruises, or suspicious injuries were found on the man's body. The investigator noted that his observations of McCarthy were consistent with his experiences of investigating deaths by drug overdose.
Police reportedly received information that McCarthy was using marijuana and heroin regularly. Before leaving the scene, an investigator was provided the name of Harris as being the supplier of the heroin that killed McCarthy. One of McCarthy's cousins reportedly provided this information over the cell phone speaker of another relative.
The report states the cousin mentioned that McCarthy went to St. Louis with Harris and obtained the heroin the day before. After receiving these details, the death investigation evolved into a homicide investigation.
At approximately 8:05 a.m., McCarthy's body was transported to the Coroner's Office in Ste. Genevieve. Blood was drawn from the man's heart for a toxicology examination by a laboratory.
Police then interviewed McCarthy's cousin at 11:21 a.m. He told police that McCarthy had come to his house in Perryville around 2-2:15 p.m. the day before he was found deceased and the two discussed traveling to Festus to obtain marijuana. They headed out, and the man said he realized McCarthy intended to get more than marijuana. While en route to Perryville, McCarthy told his cousin they were going to pick up "Hunter." The man explained that his girlfriend had previously said to him that McCarthy had traded his marijuana for heroin with a person named Hunter Harris.
McCarthy and his cousin reportedly picked up Harris at his Perryville residence. They waited across the street in Perry Plaza for an unknown girl to bring Harris money for a heroin purchase.
After receiving the money from the girl, the man said the three of them traveled to Gilster-Mary Lee Corp so McCarthy could get money from a family member at her work. McCarthy reportedly lied to this family member, telling her the three men were going to ride UTVs at a friend's house. The man recalled that McCarthy was driving his truck, Harris was in the front passenger seat and he was in the back seat when they left Perryville, according to the statement.
After stopping off in Pevely to buy some marijuana, the three men reportedly headed north on I-55 to North St. Louis.
Harris had reportedly been on his phone with his heroin connection. He had noted that the person was driving a gray Dodge Charger with Illinois temporary plates and had traveled in front of them as they were exiting I-55 to a Love's Travel Center in North St. Louis.
McCarthy's cousin said McCarthy and Harris changed seats so that Harris was in the driver's seat after they parked at the North St. Louís Love's Travel Center, where they waited approximately 15 minutes for the heroin connection. The Dodge Charger pulled into the Love's parking lot, where Harris opened the driver's side door of the truck and received the heroin through the door. McCarthy's cousin stated he overheard Harris tell McCarthy that on the last trip he made up there to obtain heroin, he was shorted 11 capsules.
Harris reportedly drove McCarthy's truck back onto I-55, heading south toward Perryville, and attempted to count the capsules before he handed them to McCarthy to count and take his portion.
McCarthy's cousin reportedly told police that both McCarthy and Harris used heroin by snorting it on the trip home. He said McCarthy had a bad reaction to the heroin, and both he and Harris believed McCarthy was going to die on the way back to Perryville. He told investigators that he used McCarthy's cell phone to contact his girlfriend and had messaged her about what was happening using Facebook Messenger. He said they had arrived at Brewer in Perry County when McCarthy came out of his heroin-induced stupor.
While McCarthy had been in the heroin stupor, Harris reportedly told McCarthy's cousin that McCarthy had gotten into a heroin stupor two nights before when they had done a similar heroin transaction. Harris allegedly told McCarthy's cousin that he won't sell to people who "do this s---," referring to the stupor, because if they die, "I don't get my money."
Harris reportedly drove to the Perryville Plaza where he exited McCarthy's truck and headed home across the street.
McCarthy's cousin said he and McCarthy stayed in the plaza for some time so McCarthy could recover further. Then, McCarthy drove to a spot behind Perryville Walgreen's, where his cousin got out of the truck and last saw McCarthy alive at approximately 7:30 p.m.
When asked if he could describe Harris's heroin connection, McCarthy's cousin said he knew he was black because Harris had been referring to him as the N-word. He was shown the capsules police had recovered in a cellophane wrapping near McCarthy at the scene of his death and identified the capsules as the same ones he saw during the earlier heroin transaction.
A few hours after police interviewed McCarthy's cousin, they interviewed Harris.
During the questioning, Harris reportedly admitted that he was a heroin dealer and had organized and delivered the heroin to McCarthy that ultimately caused the man's death.
Harris was read his rights and reportedly wished to continue speaking with investigators.
The report states Harris confessed that he had been distributing heroin for approximately five months. The man told police he was introduced to his heroin connection, which he identified as "Mike," a male from North St. Louis, by another man formerly of Perryville. Harris said he had gotten 20-25 heroin capsules from "Mike" on his trip to St. Louis with McCarthy and his cousin. He said half of the heroin capsules went to McCarthy and approximated the quantity to be 10-12 capsules.
Harris explained that McCarthy paid $50 toward his portion of the heroin but owed Harris marijuana that he was supposed to deliver that day as a trade for the heroin. Harris further recalled that McCarthy's cousin was with them but did not get any heroin capsules.
Harris told police he was worried about McCarthy after the heroin transaction because of the earlier heroin stupor experienced by McCarthy on the way home. He said later that evening, he wanted to check on McCarthy, so he sent a message to him stating something similar to "be careful with those things I sent you with."
The report states that Harris confessed he had traded McCarthy heroin for marijuana in the past. Harris told police that McCarthy was originally a marijuana connection before the man began getting heroin from him.
Harris denied there were more heroin capsules at his home, a statement which was later identified as a lie after Harris' mother located 11 capsules in his room and turned them over to the Perryville Police Department.
An investigator noted in his report that he asked Harris if there was anything he wanted him to tell the prosecuting attorney (PA) on his behalf. Harris reportedly asked the officer to tell the PA he "wasn't a monster." Harris also reportedly wanted the PA to know he said, "I'm more than sorry," and "I'm stupid, I f----- up, and I'm sorry."
He, too, was shown the capsules police had recovered near McCarthy's body and identified them as being the same ones they received in the heroin transaction the day before.
On March 22, 2018, investigators received the toxicology report for McCarthy's blood which indicated his death was due to substantial amounts of fentanyl in his blood. Pathologist Dr. Russell Deidiker informed investigators that heroin metabolizes inside the blood within approximately 6-8 minutes, causing blood tests not to show positive results for heroin.
The pathologist noted that the amount of fentanyl needed to kill a person is comparable to two grains of salt.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab report stated the capsules found near McCarthy's body were made up of both heroin and fentanyl.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com