Hawley, Blunt to introduce resolution honoring slain Missouri officers

The offices of Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley jointly released a statement Monday saying the two Missouri senators will introduce a resolution honoring three Missouri police officers killed in the line of duty in March.

Corporal Benjamin Lee Cooper of the Joplin Police Department, Police Officer Jake Alexander Reed of the Joplin Police Department, and Patrolman Lane Anthony Burns of the Bonne Terre Police Department lost their lives in service to their communities.

“Every time a law enforcement officer reports for their shift, neither they nor their families know what dangerous situations they may face,” said Blunt. “Law enforcement officers’ selfless dedication is a powerful testament to their courage and character... Joplin Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper, Joplin Police Officer Jake Reed, and Bonne Terre Police Officer Lane Burns did not hesitate to put the safety of others ahead of their own.

"We are grateful they answered the call to serve and we owe a deep debt of gratitude to their families.”

"The loss of Corporal Cooper, Officer Reed, and Patrolman Burns is a tragedy and their heroic actions will not be forgotten” said Hawley. “I thank the brave men and women who wear blue across our state. They selflessly risk their lives every day for our safety.“

