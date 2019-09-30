A cemetery on Cedar Falls Road outside of Desloge has been vandalized.
On Monday, passing motorists reported seeing several headstones broken off from their bases and pushed over onto the ground at the Herod/Haile Cemetery.
Charles Boyer, of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes, was out at the cemetery Monday and said that some of the headstones that were toppled weighed hundreds of pounds.
He further explained that some of the affected grave markers have been in place for a long time and he didn't believe that the damage to them was caused by any type of weather conditions such as high winds.
The funeral home is not affiliated with the cemetery but Boyer said he does help out as much as he can in looking after the burial grounds.
The cemetery is home to burial sites dating back to the 1700s, however, some of the headstones that were overturned were set in place as recently as 2017.
Officials believe the cemetery’s seclusion has made it an appealing location for drug activity and alcohol-fueled antics as evidenced Monday by the several empty whiskey containers that were scattered along the gravel path that runs through the center of the graveyard.
Boyer said that anyone wishing to make a donation to the cemetery can do so through the care of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Anyone with any information regarding what may have happened to the headstones should contact the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department at 573-431-2777.
