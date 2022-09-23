Hearne pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2017 stabbing death of Morris, gets 14 years

An area man pleaded guilty this week to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2017 stabbing death of a Farmington woman. The man was 15 years old when the crime occurred but was certified to be charged and tried as an adult.

At a Friday plea hearing in St. Francois County, 20-year-old Jacob Hearne of Farmington entered guilty pleas to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action as part of an agreement. The man had originally been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Following Hearne's guilty pleas, Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Dianna Bartels, assigned to the case by the Missouri Supreme Court, sentenced the man to serve seven years on both counts. Hearne was ordered to serve the terms consecutively for a total of 14 years in prison.

According to the probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, on May 29, 2017, deputies were called to the 500 block of Route AA in Farmington for a stabbing.

A deputy reported that there was an argument between Hearne's mother and Alicia Morris, 35, who lived at that address. The argument escalated into a physical fight, and, during that time, Morris was stabbed. She was later pronounced dead at Parkland Health Center in Farmington after being driven there by her boyfriend.

The deputy reported that after an investigation, he determined that Hearne had attacked Morris during the fight, and the knife had been taken away from him and thrown into the woods. Detectives were reportedly able to recover the knife that was used to stab Morris.

Later that night, Hearne was interviewed at the sheriff's department about what had happened in the presence of his legal guardian, which was not his mother, and a deputy juvenile officer. After the juvenile officer read Hearne the juvenile rights, he said he understood them and signed the form, along with his guardian, according to the report.

The report states that during the interview, Hearne confessed to seeing a fight between his mother and Morris, where Morris allegedly had his mother on the ground. He said he believed she was choking his mother.

Hearne admitted during the interview that he had been carrying around a knife in the waist of his pants for several days for his and his mother's protection. Hearne reportedly said he removed the knife from his waistline and stabbed Morris one time with the knife.

Hearne said the victim's boyfriend took the knife away from him. He said he and his mother then got into her car and left, leaving Morris on the ground, struggling to breathe.

In an earlier interview, it was confirmed by the county coroner after an autopsy that Morris had been stabbed one time in the back, puncturing her lung and hitting a major artery.

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said at approximately 5:30 p.m. that evening, Morris' vehicle went off the road and into a ditch off Route AA near Village Road. She called her boyfriend for help, and they went to a neighboring residence with which they were familiar to borrow a chain to pull her car out of the ditch.

The sheriff said Hearne was at the home and went with them to help get the car out. After they were able to get the car out of the ditch, Morris, her boyfriend, and Hearne all returned to the woman's home just down the road. Morris planned to feed Hearne dinner for helping to get her car out of the ditch. That was when Hearne's mother showed up. There was no indication in the reports as to why the two began arguing.