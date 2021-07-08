Heflin charged with burglary related to alleged jail escape in June

A man who allegedly escaped from the St. Francois County Jail last month has been charged with burglary after police say he was found hiding inside a local business following the escape.
Wesley Heflin, 31, of Salem, was charged in St. Francois County last week with second-degree burglary. Heflin, along with Dylan Murray, 21, of Valles Mines, allegedly escaped from the St. Francois County Jail on June 7, and both men have been charged with one count of escape from custody while under arrest for a felony.
Murray had been in custody at the jail since being arrested and charged with first-degree murder related to the death of a Park Hills woman in December 2019. Heflin was in custody at the jail for charges of violence to a Department of Corrections (DOC) employee.
Sheriff Dan Bullock said that the two men managed to escape from the jail, on June 7, just after 1 a.m. The men reportedly escaped by removing a toilet/sink unit from the jail wall and exiting through the plumbing chase.
According to a probable cause statement in the newly filed burglary case against Helfin, on June 7, two officers with the Farmington Police Department were dispatched to Missouri Community Improvement Industries (MCII) in reference to a burglary alarm.
Upon arrival at the business, located on South Westmount Drive, one of the officers reported noticing that the back door was open. The officers then entered that part of the building where a large warehouse is located. After checking the warehouse, the officers separated due to the large size of the building.
The report states that while inside the building searching, an officer noticed multiple clothing articles on the ground that seemed out of place. The clothing was reportedly located by an open door and, when looking inside the open doorway into the room, the officer saw a box with clothing that appeared as if someone had gone through it. After confirming no one was in that room, the officer continued toward the southeast corner of the building and resumed his search.
Further, into the search, the officer saw a large office space with a front desk and multiple side offices connected to it. When looking at the front desk, he reported several drawers opened and a mess of office items on top of the desk.
The report states that the officer observed a large piece of grass on the ground which appeared to be fresh. Both officers then began checking the side offices. One of the patrolmen noticed that one of the office doors was open and had a key in the door. Inside the room, there was a safe, and the bottom was reportedly opened. After checking that office, the officers went to three other offices that were connected to the front desk area; however, the doors were all locked.
The business owner arrived on the scene and provided police with keys to the locked doors. While checking one of the locked rooms, Heflin was reportedly located hiding under a desk. When police spoke with Heflin, he reportedly told them he had escaped from the county jail.
Murray, the other alleged escapee, was charged with first-degree trespassing on June 13, after police allegedly found him also hiding on MCII property following the reported escape.
A probable cause statement filed for Murray's trespassing charge indicated that he was found inside an SMTS bus, which was located inside a fenced-in area of the MCII property on South Westmount Drive. The property is situated just south of the detention facility inside the Farmington Industrial Park.
The court ordered that the two men be held at the St. Francois County Jail without bond on the newly filed escape charges. The court set a $250,000 bond in the burglary case filed against Helfin. An initial appearance in the case was held on Tuesday in St. Francois County.
