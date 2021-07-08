Heflin charged with burglary related to alleged jail escape in June

According to a probable cause statement in the newly filed burglary case against Helfin, on June 7, two officers with the Farmington Police Department were dispatched to Missouri Community Improvement Industries (MCII) in reference to a burglary alarm.

Upon arrival at the business, located on South Westmount Drive, one of the officers reported noticing that the back door was open. The officers then entered that part of the building where a large warehouse is located. After checking the warehouse, the officers separated due to the large size of the building.

The report states that while inside the building searching, an officer noticed multiple clothing articles on the ground that seemed out of place. The clothing was reportedly located by an open door and, when looking inside the open doorway into the room, the officer saw a box with clothing that appeared as if someone had gone through it. After confirming no one was in that room, the officer continued toward the southeast corner of the building and resumed his search.

Further, into the search, the officer saw a large office space with a front desk and multiple side offices connected to it. When looking at the front desk, he reported several drawers opened and a mess of office items on top of the desk.