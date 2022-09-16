Henslee charged with another sex crime involving a child after being accused of sodomy, child molestation earlier this year

A Park Hills man is accused of attempting to entice a child to engage in sexual conduct in Washington County. The felony case was filed a day after the man pleaded not guilty to sodomy and child molestation charges in St. Francois County.

Kyle Jacob Henslee, 23, of Park Hills, was charged in Washington County on Sept. 8 with attempted enticement of a child (actor 21 years of age or older and child less than 15 years of age).

According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, Henslee communicated with a 13-year-old female in February through Facebook Messenger earlier this year. During the alleged conversations between Henslee and the teen, the man reportedly asked the juvenile if she wanted to be his girlfriend.

The report states the teen questioned Henslee because the two are related, but he told her that no one needed to know about them. The girl also reportedly mentioned the age gap between her and Henslee; however, he allegedly said "no one needed to know, to keep it a secret."

Henslee reportedly communicated to the girl that they could make plans to see each other. He allegedly told her that he would figure out how to meet and told her to trust him.

Henslee was booked at the Washington County Jail on Tuesday, and his bond was set at $75,000. At the time of his arrest, the man had been free on a $150,000 surety bond posted on Sept. 9 in St. Francois County, where he faces separate charges.

The St. Francois County case against Henslee was filed on May 25 and includes two counts of first-degree child molestation, statutory sodomy/attempt - deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old, and statutory sodomy/attempt - deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old - aggravated sexual offense.

The four-count indictment was filed after a different child reported multiple alleged instances of sexual assault over a period of more than two years.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, a girl under the age of 13 reported through her mother that Henslee had committed multiple sexual assaults "over a long period." The child reportedly reiterated the sexual assault claims during an interview at the Children's Advocacy Center.

The report states the child mentioned at least four separate instances. The alleged criminal interactions were reported to have happened between November 2019 and May of this year, according to court filings.

Authorities reported that Henslee subsequently admitted to law enforcement that he had committed the alleged acts but placed the blame on the victim.