Henslee charged with sodomy

An area man faces felony charges in St. Francois County after a child reported multiple alleged instances of sexual assault over a period of more than two years.

Kyle Jacob Henslee, 23, of Park Hills, has been charged with two counts of first-degree child molestation, statutory sodomy/attempt - deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old, and statutory sodomy/attempt - deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old - aggravated sexual offense.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, a girl under the age of 13 reported through her mother that Henslee had committed multiple sexual assaults "over a long period." The child reportedly reiterated the sexual assault claims during an interview at the Children's Advocacy Center.

The report states the child mentioned at least four separate instances. One occurrence of sexual contact allegedly happened in the woods, while another reportedly took place on the man's porch. It was reported that another instance occurred in a bathroom. The alleged criminal interactions were reported to have happened between November 2019 and May of this year, according to court filings.

Authorities reported that Henslee subsequently admitted to law enforcement that he had committed the alleged acts but placed the blame on the victim.

Henslee was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

