Hotchkiss pleads guilty in federal court to production of child porn

An area man and former area police officer entered a guilty plea this week in federal court after being indicted on a charge of production of child pornography last year.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark accepted a plea of guilty from Andrew Hotchkiss, 36, of rural Bonne Terre, for the production of child pornography. A grand jury in the Eastern District of Missouri previously indicted Hotchkiss for the charge on Dec. 3, 2020.

Court records state that between March 1 and May 13, 2019, in St. Francois County, Hotchkiss sexually abused the victim, who was 6 years of age at the time. Police said Hotchkiss used his cell phone to video record and produce images of his sexual abuse of the victim.

Hotchkiss then distributed the images and videos of his sexual abuse of the minor via the internet to one or more others, including a resident of Oregon.

On May 13, 2019, law enforcement officers with the Oregon State Police located the illicit pornographic images and videos on a cell phone belonging to the Oregon resident who was in police custody after attempting to meet an 11-year-old for sexual contact.