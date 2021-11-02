Hotchkiss pleads guilty in federal court to production of child porn

An area man and former area police officer entered a guilty plea this week in federal court after being indicted on a charge of production of child pornography last year.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark accepted a plea of guilty from Andrew Hotchkiss, 36, of rural Bonne Terre, for the production of child pornography. A grand jury in the Eastern District of Missouri previously indicted Hotchkiss for the charge on Dec. 3, 2020.
Court records state that between March 1 and May 13, 2019, in St. Francois County, Hotchkiss sexually abused the victim, who was 6 years of age at the time. Police said Hotchkiss used his cell phone to video record and produce images of his sexual abuse of the victim.
Hotchkiss then distributed the images and videos of his sexual abuse of the minor via the internet to one or more others, including a resident of Oregon.
On May 13, 2019, law enforcement officers with the Oregon State Police located the illicit pornographic images and videos on a cell phone belonging to the Oregon resident who was in police custody after attempting to meet an 11-year-old for sexual contact.
According to an initial probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, in May 2019, the department was contacted by Oregon State Police in reference to a child pornography investigation.
As part of the investigation, Oregon State Police sent 12 videos of child pornography that depict Hotchkiss performing sexual acts on a child in St. Francois County.
Hotchkiss was initially charged in St. Francois County with counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and felony possession of child pornography, before being indicted in federal court.
According to the initial probable cause statement, Oregon police found photographs showing child pornography that had been taken with a cell phone.
The report stated that the images contained metadata, which could be used to determine where the photographs were taken using global positioning coordinates. The coordinates revealed that the photos had been taken at a Quiet Lane address north of Bonne Terre.
A deputy in the sheriff’s department who was familiar with Hotchkiss because Hotchkiss had previously been a Leadwood police officer, viewed the photographs of a male and was able to identify the man depicted in the photographs as Hotchkiss.
On May 17, 2019, a warrant was issued for the Quiet Lane residence. Investigators were reportedly able to determine that the 12 separate photographs showing child pornography were taken in a bedroom of the home.
The report states the photographs contained images of Hotchkiss performing sexual acts on a child less than 12 years of age.
“It was the Oregon State Police investigation and their recovery of the images and videos produced by Hotchkiss that initiated the investigation that gave rise to the charges against Hotchkiss in this case,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday in a statement.
Hotchkiss is scheduled to appear back in federal court on Feb. 15 for sentencing. The man faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years. The prosecution plans to recommend a 25-year prison sentence in the case, according to the plea agreement.
The case was also investigated by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Secret Service.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com