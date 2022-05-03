House arrested for attempted robbery

The Rhodes 101 gas station on West Columbia in Farmington was reportedly the scene of an attempted robbery last week.

According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, at approximately 12:30 a.m. April 28 his department responded to the business for an attempted robbery no longer in progress.

“The officer spoke with an employee who stated that a white male had been sitting in the business for a while,” he said. “He walked to the counter and passed an envelope to the employee.

"The employee read a note on the envelope that stated he needed to give him a determined amount of money, or he would ‘take care of him.'"

Baker said the employee refused to give him the money and the suspect left.

Officers viewed the surveillance video and identified the subject, Kyle Christopher House, 25, from prior incidents.

The next day, the Bonne Terre Police Department located the man and transported him to Farmington for questioning. During questioning, House was charged with attempted robbery and is being held without bond at the St. Francois County Jail.

The court documents indicate he is being investigated for breaking into the Civic Center the same day. He has a felony conviction for tampering with a motor vehicle and is currently out on parole.

