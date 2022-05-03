 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

House arrested for attempted robbery

  • 0

The Rhodes 101 gas station on West Columbia in Farmington was reportedly the scene of an attempted robbery last week.

According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, at approximately 12:30 a.m. April 28 his department responded to the business for an attempted robbery no longer in progress.

“The officer spoke with an employee who stated that a white male had been sitting in the business for a while,” he said. “He walked to the counter and passed an envelope to the employee.

"The employee read a note on the envelope that stated he needed to give him a determined amount of money, or he would ‘take care of him.'"

Baker said the employee refused to give him the money and the suspect left.

Officers viewed the surveillance video and identified the subject, Kyle Christopher House, 25, from prior incidents.

The next day, the Bonne Terre Police Department located the man and transported him to Farmington for questioning. During questioning, House was charged with attempted robbery and is being held without bond at the St. Francois County Jail.

People are also reading…

The court documents indicate he is being investigated for breaking into the Civic Center the same day. He has a felony conviction for tampering with a motor vehicle and is currently out on parole.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two charged with drug trafficking

Two charged with drug trafficking

Two area residents face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop last week reportedly yielded nearly a pound of meth worth more than $24,…

IML man charged after standoff

IML man charged after standoff

Formal charges have been filed in St. Francois County against an area man allegedly involved in a gunfire exchange with law enforcement, leadi…

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP reacts to leaked draft of court opinion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News