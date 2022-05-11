House charged with burglary of Farmington Civic Center

After being charged days earlier with the attempted robbery of a local gas station, an area man has been charged in a separate case for allegedly breaking into the Farmington Civic Center and stealing a city-owned pickup truck.

Kyle Christopher House, 25, of Bonne Terre, was charged with second-degree burglary, stealing a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage, resisting arrest for a felony, and fourth-degree assault/special victim.

A probable cause statement from the Farmington Police Department states that an officer was dispatched to the Farmington Civic Center in reference to a burglary alarm on April 29. The officer arrived on the scene and preceded to the back, east side of the building, located on Black Knight Drive.

The report states the officer parked his patrol vehicle at the back gate and began to walk around toward the back door of the facility. At that time, the officer reportedly observed the rear lights on a white Chevrolet truck (owned by the city of Farmington) located inside the fence in the water park area come on. Seconds later, the suspect, later identified as House, was seen exiting a door located on the north side of the building, according to police.

House reportedly ran directly toward the truck and entered the driver's side. The officer noted in his report that he was giving House commands to stop and show his hands as the man was running from the building.

After entering the truck, the report states House backed away and began to accelerate at a high rate of speed toward Liberty Street. House was reportedly unsuccessful in exiting the water park on that end and turned the truck around before driving it at a high rate of speed toward the officer's location.

Before reaching the building, the report states House made a right turn and proceeded into a grassy area where he struck the fence surrounding the park, causing damage to the fence and the truck. After exiting the vehicle, House reportedly fled back into the civic center through the same door that he had previously left. A search of the building was conducted, however, House could not be located, according to police.

During the building search, the officer reported observing an employee area where the keys to the white Chevrołet truck had been stored. The officer noted the area appeared to have had all of the lockers opened and rummaged through.

After further investigation, police were reportedly able to view the facility's video surveillance. An officer reported viewing security footage of House swimming in the pool area, running through the pool area, the gym, and several other locations inside the civic center.

House was placed in custody without bond at the St. Francois County Detention Center following his arrest for first-degree attempted robbery after allegedly attempting to rob a Farmington gas station.

According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, at approximately 12:30 a.m. April 29, his department responded to the Rhodes 101 gas station on West Columbia Street in Farmington for an attempted robbery that was no longer in progress.

"The officer spoke with an employee who stated that a white male had been sitting in the business for a while," he said. "He walked to the counter and passed an envelope to the employee.

"The employee read a note on the envelope that stated he needed to give him a determined amount of money, or he would 'take care of him.'"

Baker said the employee refused to give him the money and the suspect left.

Officers viewed the surveillance video and identified the subject as House from prior incidents.

The next day, the Bonne Terre Police Department located the man and transported him to Farmington for questioning. He was charged with attempted robbery.

Court filings show House has a previous felony conviction for tampering with a motor vehicle and is currently out on parole.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

