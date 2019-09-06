{{featured_button_text}}
Man charged with statutory rape, sodomy

House

 Courtesy of the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

A man has been charged with one count of statutory rape and three counts of statutory sodomy in connection with an incident allegedly occurring in June and involving a 13-year-old girl.

Remington House, 20, of Annapolis, was charged in St. Francois County this week with one count of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, and three counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy involving a minor under the age of 14. 

According to a probable cause statement by Officer Derek Orr of the Desloge Police Department, on or about June 15, House took a 13-year-old female to the public restroom in the Desloge City Park. House reportedly told the girl that they were going to have “some fun.” The girl explained that she did not want to do anything with House but that House did perform sexual acts on her while in the restroom.

According to the statement, House reportedly performed four separate sexual acts on the female without her consent. The girl stated that House stopped only when he received a call that a friend was on his way to the park. She further stated that she had told House her age before he led her to the bathroom.

The young female later told her sister what happened, and her sister told their grandmother a week after the incident, according to the statement. 

Orr stated in his report that House was difficult to locate for an interview and that House had indicated that he had been "couch hopping." 

On Sunday, Orr located House and interviewed him about the allegations. House reportedly admitted to the officer that he had sexual intercourse with the young girl but claimed that it was consensual and that she had told him she was 18 years old.

House was booked into the St. Francois County Jail on Monday and a warrant was issued on the formal charges Wednesday with a bond set at $50,000, cash or surety.

If released on bond, House is to have no contact with the victim or her family. He is also ordered to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device before being released and is prohibited from entering any public park or swimming pool while free on bond.

If convicted of the charges, House could face between five years and life in prison.

