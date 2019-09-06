A man has been charged with one count of statutory rape and three counts of statutory sodomy in connection with an incident allegedly occurring in June and involving a 13-year-old girl.
Remington House, 20, of Annapolis, was charged in St. Francois County this week with one count of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, and three counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy involving a minor under the age of 14.
According to a probable cause statement by Officer Derek Orr of the Desloge Police Department, on or about June 15, House took a 13-year-old female to the public restroom in the Desloge City Park. House reportedly told the girl that they were going to have “some fun.” The girl explained that she did not want to do anything with House but that House did perform sexual acts on her while in the restroom.
According to the statement, House reportedly performed four separate sexual acts on the female without her consent. The girl stated that House stopped only when he received a call that a friend was on his way to the park. She further stated that she had told House her age before he led her to the bathroom.
The young female later told her sister what happened, and her sister told their grandmother a week after the incident, according to the statement.
Orr stated in his report that House was difficult to locate for an interview and that House had indicated that he had been "couch hopping."
On Sunday, Orr located House and interviewed him about the allegations. House reportedly admitted to the officer that he had sexual intercourse with the young girl but claimed that it was consensual and that she had told him she was 18 years old.
House was booked into the St. Francois County Jail on Monday and a warrant was issued on the formal charges Wednesday with a bond set at $50,000, cash or surety.
If released on bond, House is to have no contact with the victim or her family. He is also ordered to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device before being released and is prohibited from entering any public park or swimming pool while free on bond.
If convicted of the charges, House could face between five years and life in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.