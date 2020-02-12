Huck sentenced for drug trafficking

Jack Huck, 23, of Ste. Genevieve, was sentenced to 89 months in prison for his role as a leader of a drug trafficking organization that distributed marijuana and laundered drug proceeds. Huck appeared Tuesday before United States District Judge Henry E. Autrey.

According to court documents, between January 2016 and February 2018, Huck and his co-defendants were part of a drug conspiracy to distribute marijuana. They then laundered the drug proceeds via MoneyGram.

In order to avoid detection, Huck and his co-defendants had the marijuana sent via U.S. Mail and other means to various addresses in the Eastern District of Missouri. Upon receipt, Huck or his co-defendants would pick up the packages. Once distributed, they collected the drug proceeds and utilized MoneyGrams purchased at various outlets to send the drug proceeds to co-defendant Cedric Davis in California. The MoneyGrams were payment for previously shipped marijuana as well as for impending marijuana shipments.