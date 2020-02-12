Huck sentenced for drug trafficking

Jack Huck, 23, of Ste. Genevieve, was sentenced to 89 months in prison for his role as a leader of a drug trafficking organization that distributed marijuana and laundered drug proceeds. Huck appeared Tuesday before United States District Judge Henry E. Autrey.
According to court documents, between January 2016 and February 2018, Huck and his co-defendants were part of a drug conspiracy to distribute marijuana. They then laundered the drug proceeds via MoneyGram.
In order to avoid detection, Huck and his co-defendants had the marijuana sent via U.S. Mail and other means to various addresses in the Eastern District of Missouri. Upon receipt, Huck or his co-defendants would pick up the packages. Once distributed, they collected the drug proceeds and utilized MoneyGrams purchased at various outlets to send the drug proceeds to co-defendant Cedric Davis in California. The MoneyGrams were payment for previously shipped marijuana as well as for impending marijuana shipments.
On August 8, 2017, Huck orchestrated a robbery in which he recruited co-defendants Dakota McCain and Seth Ault, along with a minor, to commit a home invasion of an individual identified only as “A.R.,” who had refused to pay Huck for marijuana. Wearing masks and armed with various blunt objects, the three individuals forcibly entered the residence of A.R. in Warrenton, Missouri, and attempted to recover the marijuana or cash. The robbery quickly ended when A.R.’s roommate arrived on scene with a firearm.
The following co-defendants in this drug conspiracy have been sentenced:
Seth Ault – 36 months in prison;
Cedric Davis, Jr. – 46 months in prison;
Cody Henderson – 3 years probation;
Joseph Hope – 96 months in prison;
Deven Huck – 48 months in prison;
Zach Hunter – 3 years probation;
Dakota McCain – 32 months in prison;
Dustin Puckett – 3 years probation;
Collin Weber – 3 years probation; and
Jacob Wolff – 3 years probation.
The Missouri Highway Patrol, the Ste. Genevieve Police Department, the Homeland Security Investigation, the Warrenton Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Major Case Squad investigated this case.