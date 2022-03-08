Human remains found in Wash Co.

Authorities are conducting an investigation after human remains were found in Washington County on Saturday.

According to a press release posted to Facebook on Tuesday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was contacted concerning the discovery of human remains by a citizen on private property in northern Washington County.

The press release states the identity of the decedent, as well as cause, manner and time of death are currently unknown.

The death is being investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Coroner’s Office. No further information is being released at this time.

The Daily Journal will provide updates when additional information is released.

