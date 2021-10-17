Humphrey charged with assault

A Potosi man is facing two felony charges after an assault was reported in Potosi on Wednesday.

Jacob Taylor Humphrey, 21, of Potosi, has been charged with the Class A felony of first-degree assault, the Class E felony of third-degree assault, and the Class D misdemeanor of possession of marijuana. He was taken to Washington County Jail. His bond was set at $65,000.

According to the probable cause statement filed by Potosi police, a victim told police he was in front of a shop on Missouri Street Wednesday when he was assaulted by Humphrey. He said he was assaulted again when he walked to Humphrey’s residence to confront him and his father and attempt to get items back that were in Humphrey’s possession.

Humphrey allegedly hit the man in the face multiple times and kicked him while he was on the ground. The man suffered a broken nose and sinus cavity. He also had a large laceration to his forehead and a tooth was knocked out.

When questioned by police, Humphrey admitted to assaulting the victim at his residence and said the victim had disrespected his dad. The report states he “thought he was breaking in the residence and punched him multiple times.”

During a search of Humphrey, police found a marijuana bud in his cigarette pack, which Humphrey said was his.

Humphrey’s criminal history, according to court documents, includes stealing and possession of a controlled substance, and three more drug charges. He was out on bond on a felony drug charge at the time of the incident and was wanted for failure to appear in Bonne Terre municipal court.

