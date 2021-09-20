Illinois man charged with sodomy, incest after camping trip in SFC

An Illinois man faces charges in St. Francois County after a family member told police of an alleged sexual encounter that she said happened during a family camping trip.

David E. Jones, 45, of Bethalto, Illinois, was charged on Aug. 30 with one count of second-degree sodomy and one count of incest.

According to a probable cause statement, on April 20, a female reported an alleged sexual crime that she said occurred while camping in the summer of 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The report states the female told an officer that when she was 16 years old, a male relative, identified as Jones, performed a sex act on her. She said that the incident happened while they were on a family camping trip at St. Joe State Park.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jones on Aug. 31, and the man was booked at the St. Francois County Jail. He was released after posting a $50,000 surety bond.

Jones, an out-of-state resident, was ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring while free on bail. The man is further prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim in this case.

Jones is due to be in court on Oct. 21 for an initial appearance in the recently-filed St. Francois County case.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.