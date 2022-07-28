Illinois man gets five years for sodomy, incest

An Illinois man pleaded guilty this month in St. Francois County to sodomy and incest after allegedly having sexual contact with an underage child on a camping trip in St. Joe State Park in 2019. The man was sentenced to five years in prison for the crimes.

David E. Jones, 46, of Bethalto, Illinois, appeared before Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn in court on July 15, where he withdrew previous pleas of not guilty, pleading guilty to one count of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of incest.

At the hearing, the man waived a Sentencing Assessment Report, and the judge handed down a sentence of five years in prison for the count of statutory sodomy and two years on the count of incest. The judge ordered the prison terms to run concurrently with each other for a total of five years.

Jones was charged with the sex crimes last year in August after a family member told police of a sexual encounter that she said happened during a family camping trip in the summer of 2019.

According to a probable cause statement, the teen reported the incident to authorities on April 20, 2021.

The report states the female told an officer that when she was 16 years old, a male relative, identified as Jones, performed a sex act on her. She said the incident happened while they were on a family camping trip at St. Joe State Park.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jones on Aug. 31, and the man was booked at the St. Francois County Jail. He was later released after posting a $50,000 surety bond.