IML man charged after standoff

Formal charges have been filed in St. Francois County against an area man allegedly involved in a gunfire exchange with law enforcement, leading to an hours-long standoff in Iron Mountain Lake on Wednesday.

Robert W. Taylor, 45, of Iron Mountain Lake, has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault or attempt/serious physical injury or special victim, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of resisting arrest for a felony.

According to a probable cause statement, on Wednesday, two uniformed St. Francois County deputies arrived at a Washington Drive residence and located a vehicle matching the description of a suspect vehicle being sought for leaving the scene of an accident.

The report states a fully marked St. Francois County Sheriff's Department vehicle was parked at the entrance of the driveway, in plain view, while officers approached a chain-link gate leading to the door of the camping trailer. The officers were then reportedly met outside the camper by a woman.

The deputies had been looking for Taylor for outstanding felony warrants. They had tried to approach the camping trailer to ascertain if the man was inside, according to police.

The report states the female stood in front of the door and refused to allow the deputies to approach through the chain link fence gate. The woman reportedly tried to push the officers away from the door.

At about the same time, Taylor reportedly began firing a long gun at the deputies. The initial discharge of the long rifle by Taylor came from inside the camper, with the man shooting through the camper's walls, authorities said. The deputies retreated away from the door to seek cover.

The report states Taylor exited the camper onto a porch, where he continued to fire rounds at police. The deputies returned fire, and the man reportedly retreated back into the camper, where he continued to fire through the walls from inside.

The officers returned fire, and one round struck Taylor in the right forearm, according to the report. One officer was reportedly struck in the forehead by a fragmented projectile from rounds being fired by Taylor.

Following the discharge of rounds, Taylor allegedly closed the door of the camping trailer and refused to exit.

During negotiations through a cell phone, the report states Taylor informed officers that he had been struck in his arm by a bullet but refused to open the door and exit the camper or request medical treatment. Taylor reportedly spoke with law enforcement negotiators for several hours on his cell phone before leaving the camper and allowing himself to be taken into custody.

Following the incident, the report notes a search warrant was executed. The search reportedly revealed a 7.62x39 caliber long rifle and an altered .410 gauge shotgun inside the camper. Spent casings and live rounds from the long guns were located inside the camper and seized as evidence, according to police.

Taylor was treated for his gunshot wound at a local hospital and released into police custody Thursday morning. He remains in custody without bond at the St. Francois County Jail. An initial court appearance in the case is scheduled for Tuesday.

Court records show Taylor has previous convictions for possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid less than 10 grams and passing a bad check.

Court filings indicate that Taylor has previously been arrested for firearm-related offenses.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

