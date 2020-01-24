{{featured_button_text}}
IML mayoral candidate arrested

Bailey

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

A local man running for the office of mayor in Iron Mountain Lake was arrested Wednesday in connection with a reported burglary in Annapolis.

Charges were filed Friday in Reynolds County against 39-year-old Chad Eugene Bailey, of Iron Mountain Lake, and include one count of second-degree burglary and one count of felony stealing (more than $750).

According to a probable cause statement from the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office, an officer with the department was contacted on Nov. 2, 2019, by then-Iron Mountain Lake Police Chief Tony Benson who stated that he had talked to a woman who had reportedly been with Bailey when he allegedly broke into an Annapolis cabin in December of 2018.

The chief reportedly explained to the Reynolds County officer that the woman stated she and Bailey traveled down to the area. The woman stated that when they got down to Annapolis, Bailey went into a cabin, claiming that he was helping a friend. She said she witnessed Bailey retrieve two items from the cabin.

The chief gave the Reynolds County officer the woman’s contact information and the officer requested a list of the items reported stolen from the cabin.

The officer met the woman at the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 4, 2019, where she reportedly told him that she and Bailey went on a road trip to “make-out.” She gave a report to the officer similar to what she had told the Iron Mountain Lake police chief. She further provided details about items allegedly stolen which included pots and pans, butcher’s block, a trash can full of whiskey, an antique phone, a rocking chair, and a wooden box with a hidden compartment.

The criminal complaint lists other items that were reported stolen including a flat screen television, cross-cut saws, and numerous bottles of alcohol and canned goods. 

On Nov. 6, the officer from Reynolds County met with the Iron Mountain Lake police chief and a man who said that either late 2018 or early 2019, a family member knew of a woman who needed money to bail her husband out of jail. He stated his family member wanted to purchase the antique phone, copper pans, and a butcher’s block from the woman.

The officer took photos of the items and they were reportedly identified as belonging to the owner of the cabin in Annapolis that had been burglarized.

A warrant was issued for Bailey’s arrest last week and no bond was set. He was taken into custody and processed through at the St. Francois County Jail on Wednesday.

In addition to the charges in Reynolds County, Bailey faces a pending charge in St. Francois County of felony stealing. A trial setting is scheduled for Feb. 21, in the St. Francois County case.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

