IML police chief arrested, charged with stealing drug evidence, false impersonation

The police chief of Iron Mountain Lake has been arrested and faces felony charges this week following an alleged police pursuit outside of his jurisdiction that reportedly led to the discovery of missing drug evidence at the Iron Mountain Lake Police Department.
John Washburn, 51, was charged Tuesday in St. Francois County with felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of stealing a controlled substance, two counts of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution; and misdemeanor stealing and false impersonation of a law enforcement officer,
According to probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Washburn, the Iron Mountain Lake police chief, initiated a pursuit of a man on Sept. 10 at 8:40 p.m. from Farmington into Doe Run.
Washburn reportedly activated the lights and sirens on his Iron Mountain Lake law enforcement vehicle and displayed a shotgun to the man.
According to the report, Washburn had no authority in performing these actions as he was not a commissioned deputy of St. Francois County and was out of his jurisdiction.
Following a report from a St. Francois County deputy who observed Washburn ingest what the deputy believed to be methamphetamine, and a report regarding missing methamphetamine evidence in a pending criminal case, a search warrant was applied for and granted to search the Iron Mountain Lake Police Department's evidence locker.
After no methamphetamine evidence was located in that evidence locker, the report states that Washburn was interviewed and admitted to taking the methamphetamine evidence from the locker and ingesting it.
Following Wasburn’s admission to taking the the meth, a search warrant was obtained to search the chief’s home for other stolen items and controlled substances.
Inside Washburn’s bedroom in the home, the report states that officers located a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
In addition, a report was received from the city of Iron Mountain Lake regarding paint cans removed from the Iron Mountain City Hall.
The mayor of Iron Mountain Lake indicated that Washburn did not have permission to remove the paint cans from the building. Video surveillance provided by the mayor reportedly showed Washburn, acting with another person, removing 19 one-gallon paint cans from Iron Mountain Lake City Hall.
Washburn was booked into the St. Francois County Jail Tuesday morning, and a $150,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case.
If released on bail, Washburn is ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device, submit to drug testing and pre-trial monitoring, and is prohibited from consuming alcohol or using drugs. He is also prohibited from possession a firearm or acting as a law enforcement officer while on bond.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.