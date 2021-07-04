Inman pleads guilty to new charges of possession of child porn

A former area paramedic convicted of possession of child pornography in 2007 was again in court for the same offense.
According to filings with the U.S. District Court/Eastern District of Missouri, Jason D. Inman, 39, of Festus was sentenced to 110 months in the Bureau of Prisons and lifetime supervised release in 2007 for three federal charges of possession of child pornography. He began his supervised release on Dec. 31, 2014.
Then, in March 2021, Inman was indicted by a federal grand jury. He was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.
According to court documents, in May 2020, Inman began communicating with an undercover officer who was posing as an adult female on a website. In these communications, Inman expressed sexual interest in the female’s minor daughters.
In December, the U.S. Probation Office conducted a search of Inman’s residence and vehicle and seized numerous electronic devices. Officers discovered 44 images on two devices.
On Thursday, Inman pleaded guilty to the new charge.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 29. Federal authorities will be asking for a sentence of 120 months to run concurrent to “any sentence imposed on a revocation of defendant’s supervised release” in the original case.
According to court documents related to the 2006 charges, two of Inman's co-workers at Ste. Genevieve Ambulance District saw movie icons on the desktop of Inman's laptop computer that had been left at the ambulance district on the kitchen table.
The co-workers were suspicious of the names of the movies and clicked on the images, which they said contained child pornography.
“It was on his personal computer,” Ambulance Director Kendal Shrum said at the time. “We discovered and reported it to the authorities and the authorities made their case from that.”
Inman had been employed full-time as a paramedic at the ambulance district for 18 months. He also had worked part-time for Joachim Plattin Ambulance District and the R-7 fire department in Jefferson County.
A few days after the items were discovered, Ste. Genevieve authorities obtained a search warrant and seized his computer. They also searched his locker and his vehicle.
During an initial search, an officer located eight videos and one photograph believed to involve juvenile's sexual acts which had been downloaded from the internet to Inman's computer.
He was originally charged in Ste. Genevieve County but then federal charges replaced the state charges.