Inman pleads guilty to new charges of possession of child porn

According to court documents related to the 2006 charges, two of Inman's co-workers at Ste. Genevieve Ambulance District saw movie icons on the desktop of Inman's laptop computer that had been left at the ambulance district on the kitchen table.

The co-workers were suspicious of the names of the movies and clicked on the images, which they said contained child pornography.

“It was on his personal computer,” Ambulance Director Kendal Shrum said at the time. “We discovered and reported it to the authorities and the authorities made their case from that.”

Inman had been employed full-time as a paramedic at the ambulance district for 18 months. He also had worked part-time for Joachim Plattin Ambulance District and the R-7 fire department in Jefferson County.

A few days after the items were discovered, Ste. Genevieve authorities obtained a search warrant and seized his computer. They also searched his locker and his vehicle.

During an initial search, an officer located eight videos and one photograph believed to involve juvenile's sexual acts which had been downloaded from the internet to Inman's computer.

He was originally charged in Ste. Genevieve County but then federal charges replaced the state charges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.