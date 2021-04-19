Inmate charged after alleged assaults on nursing staff, officers

An inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center was charged last week in Washington County after an alleged spree of assaults on staff early last year.
Larry Phillip Alverson Jr., 46, was charged on Monday with four counts of first-degree assault (serious physical injury or special victim) and two counts of violence by an inmate toward an employee of the Department of Corrections.
According to a probable cause statement, on Jan. 17, 2020, while being held in the medical unit at Potosi Correctional Center, Alverson escaped from an infirmary cell, unrestrained, and walked past the medical officer's desk to the front of the medical unit.
There, he reportedly looked around, spotted two nurses inside an office, and stepped behind the infectious-disease office door. When the two nurses exited the office, the report states, Alverson stepped from behind the door and into the office, asking one of the nurses to come into the room so that he could "talk to her." The nurse did not reenter, and instead, she asked the man what he was doing.
The report states Alverson suddenly came back out of the office and began assaulting the nurse, striking her with his closed fist about her jaw, face, and head five times, knocking her semi-unconscious to the floor.
Alverson reportedly turned toward the other nurse, who attempted to turn and run while watching the man. He allegedly ran after her, hit her three times with a closed fist about her jaw and head, and forcefully pushed her to the floor.
According to the statement, a correctional officer radioed for help and Alverson engaged the officer, causing him to fall to the floor. The inmate reportedly ran back down the hallway, forcefully striking a nurse practitioner in the left side of her face with a closed fist and knocking her semi-unconscious. The man then dragged the nurse practitioner's limp body through a door and into the emergency room of the medical unit.
Prison officials report Alverson then ran through the emergency room to elude a correctional officer and continued down the hallway. He ran toward another correctional officer who was responding to help and struck the officer in her left jaw, knocking her backward against a brick wall. She was knocked semi-unconscious and fell to the ground while Alverson continued running down the hall.
Another officer approached Alverson and tried to grab the inmate's upper body. As he lost his balance, Alverson reportedly struck the officer in his right knee with a closed fist with enough force to spin the officer. An assisting officer got ahold of Alverson's upper body from behind while the man continued to fight.
Several more responding staff were finally able to subdue Alverson and place him in restraints.
Alverson had initially been taken to the medical unit for a foot soak, according to the report.
The inmate was assigned to Administrative Segregation Confinement at Potosi Correctional Center on Oct. 1, 2019, after being transferred to the prison from Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston for assaults on the nursing staff at that facility.
Records show Alverson is serving multiple life sentences for several offenses. In 2016, a St. Louis County jury convicted the man of first-degree burglary, four counts of first-degree sodomy, and five counts of armed criminal action. The man has since exhausted all appeals for his convictions, according to the court documents.
