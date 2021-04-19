Inmate charged after alleged assaults on nursing staff, officers

An inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center was charged last week in Washington County after an alleged spree of assaults on staff early last year.

Larry Phillip Alverson Jr., 46, was charged on Monday with four counts of first-degree assault (serious physical injury or special victim) and two counts of violence by an inmate toward an employee of the Department of Corrections.

According to a probable cause statement, on Jan. 17, 2020, while being held in the medical unit at Potosi Correctional Center, Alverson escaped from an infirmary cell, unrestrained, and walked past the medical officer's desk to the front of the medical unit.

There, he reportedly looked around, spotted two nurses inside an office, and stepped behind the infectious-disease office door. When the two nurses exited the office, the report states, Alverson stepped from behind the door and into the office, asking one of the nurses to come into the room so that he could "talk to her." The nurse did not reenter, and instead, she asked the man what he was doing.

The report states Alverson suddenly came back out of the office and began assaulting the nurse, striking her with his closed fist about her jaw, face, and head five times, knocking her semi-unconscious to the floor.