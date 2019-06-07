{{featured_button_text}}
Inmate charged in officer stabbing

Smith

 DOC

An inmate of Potosi Correctional Center has been charged after authorities say he stabbed a corrections officer last year.

Brian Smith, 38, has been charged with felony assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, and possession of a weapon at a correctional institution.

According to the probable cause statement from a Department of Corrections investigator, on Sept. 13 at just before 2 p.m. a corrections officer was finishing a security check on the top floor of a housing unit during which offenders were being released from their cells.

The report states that Smith left his cell at this time and followed the corrections officer down the stairs and into the day room. Smith then retrieved a homemade knife from the waist band of his pants and ran up behind the officer and began stabbing him in his right jaw just below the earlobe. The report states that Smith barely missed the officer’s carotid artery.

Smith then attempted to stab the officer several times in the face and neck. The officer received cuts to the top of his right hand and wrist. The report states that the investigation determined that this was a planned attack by a prison group of which Smith was a member.

The report describes the “knife” used in the incident as a handle from a pair of toe nail clippers that had been sharpened to a point. The weapon had a plastic and cloth handle and was approximately four and a half inches in length.

Smith is currently serving a sentence of 30 years for murder in the second degree, armed criminal action, and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility. If convicted, Smith could potentially serve the remainder of his life in the Department of Corrections.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
1
0

Load comments