Inmate charged in two cases of assault on staff at ERDCC

An offender previously housed at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre faces charges in St. Francois County Court after two alleged assaults at the prison late last year.

Dillonger Majors, 24, has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault (serious physical injury or special victim), two counts of possession of a weapon at a correctional center, and three counts of armed criminal action. The charges were filed in two separate cases on Thursday.

According to a probable cause statement, at 10:16 p.m. on Nov. 8, correctional officers saw Majors lying unresponsive on the floor of his assigned cell.

The report states that, as staff members entered the cell to check on the man's well-being, Majors reportedly jumped up and began stabbing two correctional officers with a homemade weapon.

After Majors was secured, staff recovered the piece of metal he reportedly used against the officers. It was discovered that one end of the five-inch long piece of metal had been wrapped in material, creating a handle, while the other end had been sharpened to a point.