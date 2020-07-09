Inmate charged with assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An inmate at the Eastern Regional Diagnostic Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre has been charged this week in connection with the assault of two correctional officers late last year.

Jeremiah Gardner, 32, was charged in St. Francois County Monday with two counts of the Class B felony of violence against an employee of the Department of Corrections.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri Department of Corrections, on Nov. 15, Gardner was captured on video surveillance at the prison facility leading a group of offenders to stand/riot.

The report states that two corrections officers are then seen on the video entering the wing to calm the offenders down and restore order.

According to the statement, Gardner remained argumentative, and one of the officers gave multiple directives for the inmate to enter the sally port. Once in the sally port, one of the officers directed Gardner to submit to wrist restraints, to which he complied.