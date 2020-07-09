Inmate charged with assault

An inmate at the Eastern Regional Diagnostic Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre has been charged this week in connection with the assault of two correctional officers late last year.
Jeremiah Gardner, 32, was charged in St. Francois County Monday with two counts of the Class B felony of violence against an employee of the Department of Corrections.
According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri Department of Corrections, on Nov. 15, Gardner was captured on video surveillance at the prison facility leading a group of offenders to stand/riot.
The report states that two corrections officers are then seen on the video entering the wing to calm the offenders down and restore order.
According to the statement, Gardner remained argumentative, and one of the officers gave multiple directives for the inmate to enter the sally port. Once in the sally port, one of the officers directed Gardner to submit to wrist restraints, to which he complied.
Once the officer placed the first wrist into the restraint, Gardner spun around and started striking the officer in the head and face with a closed fist. The other officer called for assistance on the radio, at which time Gardner turned to the second officer and began striking him in the head and face, according to the report.
Court documents indicate that Gardner is currently serving a five-year prison sentence after violating the probation he received in St. Francois County for possession of a controlled substance. Gardner has also been charged in the past in St. Louis County with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The criminal complaint filed Monday states that Gardner is considered a prior and persistent offender, meaning that he could receive a sentence of 10-30 years, or life, in prison if he is found guilty of the charges.
