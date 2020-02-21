Inmate charged with assault

An inmate at the Farmington Correctional Center serving a life sentence for murder faces new charges after an alleged assault on two correctional officers.

Howard Harmon, 42, originally from the Kansas City area, was charged this month with two counts of violence to an employee of the Department of Corrections.

According to a probable cause statement from the prison, on June 4, a female correctional officer was standing in the control room of a prison housing unit when at approximately 8:05 p.m., she observed Harmon looking at her from his cell while performing a sex act on himself.

The report states she told the inmate to report to the sally port. There, she and another officer gave Harmon multiple directives to submit to wrist restraints and he became argumentative. He then reportedly struck the female officer with a closed fist approximately four times. The other officer wrestled Harmon to the ground. On the ground, the inmate reportedly struck that officer multiple times and began kicking the other officer in the ribs.

Harmon has been incarcerated since 2012 when he was convicted in a Kansas City court of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, as well as two counts of armed criminal action. He received a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole in addition to three 30-year prison sentences.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

