Inmate death at county jail

The St. Francois County Jail had an inmate death Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff Dan Bullock, the prisoner was being held for the Carter County Sheriff’s Department at the time of death.

“We have called in the Division of Drug and Crime Control from the state of Missouri to investigate the death,” he said. “We do not suspect any wrongdoing.”

Bullock had no further comment at this time pending details on the investigation and more information from the Carter County sheriff.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

