An autopsy will be performed on an inmate who passed away at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic, and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.

According to a press release from the prison, offender Joshua Box was pronounced dead at 5:33 a.m. on Tuesday.

Box, 31, previously of Fenton, was serving a five-year sentence for three counts of possession of a controlled substance, theft, and stealing out of Jefferson County. Box had only been in the custody of the Department of Corrections since May 24.

