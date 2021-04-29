Inmate dies at FCC

According to a Missouri Department of Corrections news release issued by Communications Director Karen Pojmann, an inmate has died at Farmington Correctional Center (FCC).

Jones was a 54-year-old male serving a 20-year sentence for one count of forcible rape/sexual intercourse/forcible child molestation and one count of statutory rape, first physical injury/injury weapon/ child under 12 years of age from Jackson County. He entered the Missouri Department of Corrections on June 5, 2008.