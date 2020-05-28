Inmate dies at PCC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center serving a life sentence died this past weekend.

According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Corrections, 63-year-old Danny Wise, of Jasper County, was pronounced dead Saturday at 1:12 p.m. by medical staff at Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City.

Wise was serving a life sentence for first-degree child molestation.

The man had been in the custody of the Department of Corrections since Nov. 17, 2005.

The press release states that an autopsy will be performed on the deceased inmate.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

