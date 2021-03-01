 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate dies at Potosi; had been convicted of rape in Madison County
0 comments
alert top story

Inmate dies at Potosi; had been convicted of rape in Madison County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Inmate dies at PCC
File

A Potosi inmate died at the prison on Saturday night. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Michael White, 61, died at 7:16 p.m. An autopsy is being performed.

White was serving a life sentence for armed criminal action, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, rape, four counts of violence or injury to another. He was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on May 5, 1980.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vaccine equity pits rural against urban America

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News