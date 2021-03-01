Inmate dies at Potosi; had been convicted of rape in Madison County

A Potosi inmate died at the prison on Saturday night.
According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Michael White, 61, died at 7:16 p.m. An autopsy is being performed.
White was serving a life sentence for armed criminal action, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, rape, four counts of violence or injury to another. He was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on May 5, 1980.
