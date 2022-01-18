Inmate pleads guilty to assaults on prison staff, gets 25 additional years

An inmate previously housed at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre was sentenced in St. Francois County on Friday after pleading guilty in two separate assault cases that occurred at the prison in late 2020.

Dillonger Majors, 25, appeared in court via Polycom on Friday, where he withdrew his previous pleas of not guilty, pleading guilty to counts of first-degree assault in the two separate cases.

Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn handed down a 25-year sentence in each case to run consecutive to the time he is currently serving — 15 years for first-degree burglary and theft.

Majors was represented by Public Defender Sarah Jackson, while Special Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Hedgecorth handled the case on behalf of the state.

The two cases were filed in March, following two separate assaults on prison staff within a month.

According to a probable cause statement, at 10:16 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2020, correctional officers saw Majors lying unresponsive on the floor of his assigned cell.

The report states that, as staff members entered the cell to check on the man's well-being, Majors jumped up and began stabbing two correctional officers with a homemade weapon.

After Majors was secured, staff recovered the piece of metal he used against the officers. It was discovered that one end of the five-inch long piece of metal had been wrapped in material, creating a handle, while the other end had been sharpened to a point.

The report states Majors stabbed one of the officers seven times. The officer received a puncture to the left side of his head, one stab wound to his upper left chest area, four puncture wounds to his lower back, and one to his left hand. Coworkers helped the officer since he could not walk on his own, and he was transported to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre by St. Francois County Ambulance. The second officer received two puncture wounds to her back and was also taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre.

Less than a month after the first alleged assault, at 6:48 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2020, another probable statement indicted that Majors tore the sink off his ERDCC cell wall. The man then used the metal sink to break a two-foot-long piece of rebar from the concrete and gained access to the adjoining water closet.

Once inside the water closet, the report states that Majors removed his shoes to enter an open cell next to his assigned cell. The man reportedly remained inside the open cell for about an hour until 7:50 p.m., when a correctional officer entered the wing with a nurse to begin passing out medications.

Unaware that Majors was inside an open cell, the officer approached the man's assigned cell and opened the food port door to allow the nurse to dispense medications. Majors then approached the officer from behind and began striking him with the rebar he had previously broken out of the wall.

During the attack, Majors reportedly struck the officer at least 11 times about his head, facial area, and arms. While the assault was taking place, the nurse left the wing to seek help from additional staff in the unit. As other staff members entered the wing, reports state that Majors threw the piece of rebar, attempting to strike one of the responding staff members. Officers used pepper spray on the inmate, at which time he complied with directives to lie down on the floor, and he was secured.

The piece of rebar was recovered, and officers noted that Majors had used material to wrap one end of the rebar, creating a handle for the weapon.

The officer involved in the assault sustained trauma to the top of his head and facial area and was treated for his injuries at Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre. The report states the officer required 11 staples and glue to close a large wound on the top of his head.

Additionally, the officer suffered a laceration to his left eyebrow that required five stitches, as well as two broken fingers on his left hand that required surgery, according to the statement.

ERDCC institutional video recordings of both assaults were retrieved and reviewed by investigators.

On Dec. 10, 2020, authorities conducted an audio-recorded interview with Majors. During the questioning, the man reportedly admitted he wanted to assault staff members due to them "disrespecting" him. The man said he wanted to assault the officer involved in the second incident specifically because the officer participated in a cell extraction team, which forcibly removes prisoners from cells.

Department of Corrections (DOC) records indicate Majors has since been transferred to Potosi Correctional Center.

Court documents state the man pleaded guilty in Clay County Court to first-degree burglary in June 2016. DOC records show he was serving a 15-year prison sentence for first-degree burglary and theft at the time of the assaults.

The 25 years that Majors received at Friday's sentencing will be added to the 15-year prison term the man has been serving.

