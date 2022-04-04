Inmate stabbed at ERDCC Sunday

A physical altercation among multiple offenders at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre on Sunday left one inmate requiring treatment for stab wounds, officials said.

Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) Communications Director Karen Pojmann said six offenders were involved in a fight, and "one sustained injuries that appeared to be puncture wounds. He was treated at a hospital and returned to the facility later that day."

St. Francois County Ambulance District was dispatched to the prison at 5:46 p.m. Sunday. At 5:51 p.m., the Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Department was dispatched to the scene to establish a landing zone for an Air Evac helicopter.

The DOC did not release the identity of the inmate.

The reported stabbing is another added to the growing list of violent incidents that have reportedly taken place at ERDCC this year, including an inmate's death on March 27. At least three other stabbings are said to have occurred at the Bonne Terre facility within a single week at the beginning of February.

Officials have said that ERDCC is not adequately staffed.

