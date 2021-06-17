Inmates face new charges after jail escape

The other pending case stemmed from an alleged November attack on staff at the prison.

A probable cause statement from that incident states that on Nov. 15, at 2:45 p.m., Heflin was in one of the facility's dayrooms and struck an officer repeatedly in the head and upper torso with a metal handicap rail.

The report states two other officers entered the wing and directed Heflin to stop the assault. The man reportedly refused all directives and continued hitting the officer.

At that point, the report states, an officer administered a short burst of pepper spray, which struck Heflin on the back. The man then became compliant, and an officer placed him in wrist restraints.

As a result of the reported assault, the officer involved was transported to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre and treated for injuries to his left wrist, left upper arm, left ear, and the right side of his face.

According to court documents, Heflin has two previous 2013 convictions of endangering a corrections officer with bodily fluids. He was sentenced to three years in prison for one of the convictions and two years of incarceration for the other. Both sentences were ordered to be served consecutively for a total of five years.

Records show Heflin has multiple other prior convictions for crimes, including burglary, stealing, property damage, and possession of a weapon in jail/DOC.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

