Investigation leads to child porn charges against area man

An area man has been indicted this week on multiple child pornography possession charges following a two-year Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) investigation.
Lacey Albert Falter, 25, of Farmington, was charged on Thursday in St. Francois County with six counts of possession of child pornography - second/subsequent offense or possession of more than 20 pictures or one film/video.
According to a probable cause statement from the MSHP's Division of Drug and Crime Control, on July 10, 2019, investigators were conducting an online child pornography investigation. They reportedly found that three videos of child pornography had been uploaded to a Dropbox account registered to Falter with an email address that included his full name.
The report states the uploaded videos showed female children approximately 10-14 years of age involved in sex acts.
Using public records, police determined the IP address used to perform the uploads was registered to Charter Communications, and the subscriber was located at an address in Farmington. The investigation was reportedly transferred to a separate Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force because of Falter's frequent relocation to different residences.
On Monday, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) notified police that six more videos of child pornography had been uploaded using the email account bearing Falter's name into his Google storage account. These videos reportedly showed female children approximately 8-12 years of age involved in sex acts.
Investigators identified that the IP address used to perform the upload was registered to a different subscriber inside the city limits of Farmington.
On Wednesday, MSHP investigators contacted Falter at his place of employment and interviewed him about his Google account.
During the interview, Falter reportedly told police he currently resides at the address, and he admitted to owning the Google and Dropbox accounts under his name. The man allegedly said he is the only one with access to the accounts and has not shared his username or password.
The report states that Falter admitted to previously downloading, viewing, and uploading child pornography and storing the illicit content inside his Dropbox and Google accounts.
Falter was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $100,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case. If released on bond, the man is ordered to house arrest and must comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring. The court further ordered that Falter not be allowed to possess a computer, use the internet, or have contact with any minors if released on bail.
The court filings indicate that Falter leads a transient lifestyle, does not have a permanent address, and has moved addresses numerous times during the course of this investigation, which spanned two years.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com