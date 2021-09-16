Investigation leads to child porn charges against area man

Investigators identified that the IP address used to perform the upload was registered to a different subscriber inside the city limits of Farmington.

On Wednesday, MSHP investigators contacted Falter at his place of employment and interviewed him about his Google account.

During the interview, Falter reportedly told police he currently resides at the address, and he admitted to owning the Google and Dropbox accounts under his name. The man allegedly said he is the only one with access to the accounts and has not shared his username or password.

The report states that Falter admitted to previously downloading, viewing, and uploading child pornography and storing the illicit content inside his Dropbox and Google accounts.

Falter was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $100,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case. If released on bond, the man is ordered to house arrest and must comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring. The court further ordered that Falter not be allowed to possess a computer, use the internet, or have contact with any minors if released on bail.

The court filings indicate that Falter leads a transient lifestyle, does not have a permanent address, and has moved addresses numerous times during the course of this investigation, which spanned two years.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.