Investigation leads to child porn charges against Farmington man

Investigators were reportedly able to see where Monroe and the other user had sent each other links to content a Cloud-based storage platform called MEGA, based in New Zealand, which is accessible by any device connected to the internet.

An investigator said in his report that through his training and experience as an Internet Crimes Against Children investigator, he knew that it is common for users to trade links used to access child pornography files instead of copies of the actual files themselves.

According to police, these links allow users to promote child pornography by providing a means to distribute, circulate, disseminate, present, and offer the files via a computer to anyone in the world.

The report states that on Aug. 22, the New Zealand government provided authorities a copy of the files stored online with MEGA at the link Monroe had reportedly shared. Police could then see the content of the files Monroe was allegedly promoting. An investigator reviewed some of the thousands of files provided by MEGA and said the overwhelming majority appeared to show child exploitation material.

The investigator reported reviewing five of the files in further detail, noting that the videos showed the rape and sodomization of children as small as toddlers by adult men and women.