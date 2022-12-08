Investigation underway after police find deceased man inside Farmington home Wednesday, one man in custody

Authorities in St. Francois County are investigating the suspected homicide of an area man found dead at his Farmington home on Wednesday. Police have detained a man in connection with the discovered death as the investigation continues.

According to a press release from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a call to check the well-being of a resident in the 1000 block of St. Francois Hills Drive just outside of Farmington. Authorities said the officers arrived at the address to find the homeowner, 64-year-old David L. Fischbeck Sr., deceased inside the house.

The sheriff’s department noted that evidence immediately apparent at the scene indicated the man’s death was a homicide. Sheriff’s department detectives worked throughout the night, processing the scene and conducting interviews.

A 33-year-old man, who was reportedly still present at the scene Wednesday night, was taken into police custody without incident pending further investigation, according to officials. The man remains in custody awaiting the filing of formal criminal charges, which investigators said are expected later today.

An autopsy on the deceased man is scheduled for Friday morning at the St. Francois County Morgue.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available from official sources.