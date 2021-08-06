Iowa man charged after allegedly leading area police on multi-county pursuit

A man from out of state faces charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed pursuit that traveled through St. Francois County and ended in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon.
Ashlee A. Nettles, 23, of Davenport, Iowa, has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault degree or attempt/special victim; resisting arrest for a felony; failing to yield to an emergency vehicle; and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, Nettles was driving a black 2008 Mercedes Benz in Wayne County Thursday afternoon when a state trooper attempted to stop the car for speeding and expired tags.
The report states that Nettles refused to stop, fleeing at speeds of about 120 mph and entering St. Francois County. Pursuing officers reported that Nettles intentionally crossed over the centerline on Hildebrecht Road, almost striking a police vehicle and forcing it to drive into the ditch.
Nettles reportedly continued on Hildebrecht Road, crossing US 67 without stopping at the stop sign and almost striking six vehicles on the highway. The fleeing driver reportedly entered Wycliff Acres subdivision and was still driving between 30 and 50 mph, where the speed limit is 25 mph. There were several children outside in the Wycliff Acres subdivision, according to police.
The report states Nettles left the subdivision, turned west on Hildebrecht, and purposely crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane of Hildebrecht in an attempt to strike a deputy. The deputy was forced to drive into the ditch to avoid a collision with Nettles.
The pursuit continued on Hildebrecht road until reaching Highway 221. A trooper was positioned on Highway 221 in order to deploy spike strips to disable the vehicle. The trooper was standing on the driver's side of his patrol car when Nettles, driving about 110 mph, swerved toward the trooper, preventing him from deploying the spike strips as he had to jump out of the way.
Nettles reportedly continued the pursuit into Jefferson County, eventually being located behind the Dairy Queen in Herculaneum. According to police, the man fled behind the Bloomsdale Bank and was located walking with the passenger of the vehicle.
The man's passenger, a female, had not been charged with any crime as of press time.
During the pursuit, an officer reported observing two items being thrown out of the vehicle. The items had not yet been located at the time of the report.
Nettles was taken into custody and booked at the St. Francois County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000. If released on bail, Nettles must comply with pretrial monitoring conditions and GPS tracking.
