Iowa man charged after allegedly leading area police on multi-county pursuit

The report states Nettles left the subdivision, turned west on Hildebrecht, and purposely crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane of Hildebrecht in an attempt to strike a deputy. The deputy was forced to drive into the ditch to avoid a collision with Nettles.

The pursuit continued on Hildebrecht road until reaching Highway 221. A trooper was positioned on Highway 221 in order to deploy spike strips to disable the vehicle. The trooper was standing on the driver's side of his patrol car when Nettles, driving about 110 mph, swerved toward the trooper, preventing him from deploying the spike strips as he had to jump out of the way.

Nettles reportedly continued the pursuit into Jefferson County, eventually being located behind the Dairy Queen in Herculaneum. According to police, the man fled behind the Bloomsdale Bank and was located walking with the passenger of the vehicle.

The man's passenger, a female, had not been charged with any crime as of press time.

During the pursuit, an officer reported observing two items being thrown out of the vehicle. The items had not yet been located at the time of the report.

Nettles was taken into custody and booked at the St. Francois County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000. If released on bail, Nettles must comply with pretrial monitoring conditions and GPS tracking.

