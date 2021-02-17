Iron County deputy shoots man, investigation underway

A sheriff's deputy in Iron County is on administrative leave after shooting a man, the county prosecutor said Wednesday.

Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parker identified the deputy as Brendon Corbett. Parker said Corbett was on duty Friday when he shot and injured a man named David Dudley.

Parker said it happened along a road in unincorporated Iron County, but he declined to provide the exact location or the circumstances of the shooting.

Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett declined to provide details except to say that the Missouri Highway Patrol was investigating.

"The subject is still alive, to the best of my knowledge, and is recovering in the hospital," Burkett said.

The sheriff said he would release information later Wednesday.

The highway patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control was handling both the investigation into the shooting and into Dudley's background, Parker said.

He added that it was protocol for a deputy to be placed on administrative leave while a shooting investigation is underway.

Parker said he expected authorities to be seeking charges "shortly" against Dudley, adding that he hasn't heard when he might get a report on why "the officer chose to shoot."

