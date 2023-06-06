Michael S. Andrus, 37, of Iron County, has been charged in three separate cases with weapons violations and motor vehicle violations.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) probable cause statement, on Dec. 5, a trooper with the MSHP caught Andrus allegedly driving 56 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. The report states Andrus refused to pull over when the trooper attempted a traffic stop. During the pursuit, the trooper determined the driver was Andrus.

Once the trooper knew the driver's identity, the trooper ended the pursuit and planned to deliver citations to Andrus’s residence. This alleged pursuit led to three misdemeanor traffic charges: exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, or stop.

A second probable cause statement dated Feb. 13 states an investigator with the MSHP was contacted on Dec. 6 to perform a threat assessment concerning Andrus. The statement says the MSHP investigator received reports of Andrus displaying concerning and violent behaviors by shooting a firearm after an argument with a fellow Iron County resident. The MSHP investigator was also told by the trooper about the alleged pursuit of Andrus the day before.

The investigator also learned Andrus allegedly had several other reported encounters with several other law enforcement agencies and that Andrus was said to be engaging in apparent surveillance of law enforcement personnel. The report states numerous neighbors of Andrus heard explosions coming from his property on Highway JJ.

According to the second probable cause statement, Andrus was interviewed by the investigator on Dec. 7. During the interview, Andrus allegedly said he believed he was under surveillance by the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. Andrus reportedly said he possessed evidence of wrongdoing by the DOD which was the reason they were watching him. Andrus allegedly refused to share what his evidence was. When the investigator asked about the explosive noises coming from his property, Andrus reportedly would only say, “It’s America."

Andrus reportedly continued speaking about feeling as though he had been pushed too far by local law enforcement and the DOD and was being forced into ending it all. Andrus stated in the report that he would have to defend himself but allegedly would not tell the investigator how he planned to do that.

On Dec. 14, Andrus reportedly spoke again with the MSHP and told an MSHP member he had followed an off-duty trooper. The report states that it was later confirmed Andrus followed the spouse of a trooper and not a trooper.

The investigator reports that on Dec. 31, he received a tip from a relative of Andrus that another relative had a video of Andrus allegedly detonating an explosive device. On Jan. 11, the investigator reportedly interviewed the relative with the video. This relative allegedly stated Andrus told them he was making explosives and provided the relative with a video of himself detonating a device. The report states the video was given to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

FBI special agent bomb technicians were reportedly able to determine the most likely source of explosive materials allegedly being used by Andrus to make the devices. Several more interviews with relatives of Andrus in January reportedly revealed Andrus indicated he was in possession of some type of “cluster” device of munition. The report states the ATF was contacted and showed no record of the registration of destructive devices by Andrus. The MSHP investigator also learned Andrus was allegedly seen with pistols and long guns and may have access to military body armor.

This probable cause statement led to charges of unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair, or sale of illegal weapons.

In a third probable cause statement written by the MSHP investigator, charges were sought for one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action after learning Andrus had reportedly fired a weapon into the ground and caused a neighbor to fear for his safety. The neighbor chose to pursue prosecution for the incident.

Andrus is currently being held in the Iron County Jail without bond and is awaiting further legal action.