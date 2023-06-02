Marion Leon Keenan III, 30, was charged with the murder of 77-year-old Frank G. Browers on April 27. According to a criminal complaint filed by Iron County prosecuting Attorney Brian Parker, Keenan is charged with one count of murder in the first degree and one count of armed criminal action.

A probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol says that on April 27, patrol investigators were called to a home just outside the city limits of Ironton on County Road 39 to help with a murder investigation. Browers was found dead outside his home with three gunshot wounds. Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison said the incident happened shortly before 2 p.m.

According to the probable cause statement, neighbors in the area saw Keenan near Brower’s home when they heard gunshots. Police say Keenan admitted to shooting Browers with a .22 caliber revolver and hiding the revolver on his property before returning home. The revolver was allegedly found by investigators in the location Keenan specified.

Harbison, who is acting sheriff for Iron County as well as county coroner, said in a telephone interview that Keenan and Browers lived in the same neighborhood. Investigators gave no alleged motive for the shooting. Family members of Browers are searching for answers. Dale Browers, 70, a cousin of the victim, said, “The age difference and all, I don’t understand that.”

In a preliminary hearing, Keenan pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder and armed criminal action. Keenan is currently held in the St. Francois County Jail with no bond, awaiting further legal proceedings.