Iron County Sheriff hopes to get drone

The Iron County Sheriff’s office is taking steps to get a drone.

Sheriff Roger Medley, who is already a helicopter pilot, has taken the necessary training and is now licensed to fly a drone. That was the first step.

Next, the department will be applying for federal grants to get funding. They are hoping to have the drone by early fall.

“We don’t look in windows, despite what everybody thinks,” Medley was quick to point out.

Medley said they would use the drone at accident scenes for investigations and keeping an eye on crowds at large events.

“Several of the other counties and the highway patrol are using them,” Medley said. “We saw how good the photos were of the accident scenes, basically, and it gave such an overview, that we find that it is really worth the effort to have that capability.”

The drone is also be available to surrounding counties.

“Because we are a part of the major case squad, which is Iron County, Madison County, St. Francois and Washington counties, it’s available to any of the counties that need it,” Medley said. “Or if the major case squad is actually activated, then we would probably use it for the crime scenes and different things.”

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

