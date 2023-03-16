The Iron County sheriff, two Iron County sheriff's deputies, and another man have been criminally charged in Washington County this week.

Earlier this week, the Iron County Sheriff's Office had reported Burkett had just been released from the hospital having been treated for lingering effects of a serious case of COVID-19 contracted last year.

Iron County Sheriff Jeffery L. Burkett, 46, Deputy Matthew A. Cozad, 39, Deputy Major Chase R. Bresnahan, 31, and Donald R. Gaston, 62, were reportedly taken into custody Thursday afternoon on multiple felony charges.

Iron County Sheriff Burkett has been charged with eight counts, including participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities, first-degree attempted kidnapping, first-degree stalking, second-degree stalking, obtaining criminal history record info under false pretense, misusing 911, making a false report, and conspiracy to commit a class a/b/c felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years.

Iron County Deputy Major Bresnahan is charged with seven counts, including participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities, first-degree stalking, second-degree stalking, obtaining criminal history record info under false pretense, misusing 911, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a class a/b/c felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years.

Iron County Deputy Cozad faces six counts, including participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities, first-degree stalking, second-degree stalking, misusing 911, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a class a/b/c felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years.

Gaston has been charged with six counts, including participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities, attempted parental kidnapping, first-degree stalking, second-degree stalking, making a false report, and conspiracy to commit a class a/b/c felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years.

All four men were booked at the Washington County Jail on Friday.

Burkett's bond was set at $500,000 cash-only. Cozad, Bresnahan, and Gaston are in custody, each with a $400,000 cash-only bond set in their cases.

If released on bond, the men are required to comply with GPS monitoring and have been ordered not to have contact with or photograph any of the state's endorsed witnesses, alleged victims, or witnesses "who may be involved in future prosecutions in other jurisdictions," according to the bond text.

Burkett, Cozad, and Bresnahan are further prohibited from serving as law enforcement officers in any capacity or possessing firearms if released on bail.

Released from the hospital

In a Wednesday update to the press release posted March 10 on the Iron County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the sheriff’s office reported Wednesday Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett was released from the hospital and was headed home for rest and immediate follow-up appointments.

In the March 10 press release, the Iron County Sheriff's Office said earlier that day, Burkett had been hospitalized due to issues from his ongoing battle with lingering COVID-19 symptoms and complications. Burkett at the time was awake and alert, but the symptoms were severe.

In January 2022, the Iron County Jail had an outbreak of COVID-19, during which Burkett had contracted the virus. Burkett was hospitalized for four months, undergoing eight surgical procedures and experiencing a month-long coma.

In January 2023, Burkett was presented the Law Enforcement Purple Heart by Judge Michael Randazzo of the 42nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri. The designation is issued to any law enforcement officer who is injured, wounded or killed in the line of duty.

“Sheriff Burkett remains committed to providing the best level of service to the citizens of Iron County,” the post said. “He hopes to rejoin his already short-staffed Deputies and Civilian Employees as soon as possible.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available from official sources.