A Viburnum woman is scheduled to appear in court Thursday in Iron County on charges of child abuse and endangerment.

On Feb. 13, Iron County filed felony charges against Amanda Little, 36, of Viburnum for two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.

According to a probable cause statement from the Viburnum Police Department, a 13-year-old girl called 911 on the evening of Dec. 5, 2022, stating she had intentionally overdosed and needed an ambulance.

The report states the girl wanted to end her life because Little allegedly hit and choked her on Dec. 4. The girl said she became afraid once she realized the suicide attempt had failed but she was still having trouble breathing so went to Little for help.

Police say Little refused to call for help because of past incidents with Social Services. The young girl reportedly had to sneak out of her home to call for medical assistance. The girl received medical treatment from Phelps Health in Rolla and St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Witnesses reportedly told police that serious emotional abuse was an ongoing issue prior to the incident. One witness stated she overheard Little tell the girl, “she would be better off dead.”

In a preliminary hearing on May 10, Little was ordered to appear at the Iron County Courthouse for arraignment on June 8. At this time Little is out of jail and on bond.