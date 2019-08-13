An Irondale man has been charged with four felonies after an incident allegedly occurred between the man, his daughter, and son-in-law last week.
Michael Daniel Keesee, 42, of Irondale, is charged with four felony counts including second-degree felony domestic assault, first-degree felony tampering, third-degree felony domestic assault, and felony unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement by Cpl. Takiesha Rice of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Keesee physically assaulted his daughter and his son-in-law at their residence.
The report states Keesee was involved in a verbal disturbance with his daughter and son-in-law regarding the electric bill. Keesee took the meter from the residence in order to shut off the electric.
Keesee’s daughter then called her brother because Keesee was reportedly intoxicated and she feared his actions. Keesee was angry that his daughter had involved her brother. His daughter and her husband locked themselves in their bedroom. Keesee then retrieved a .22 caliber firearm.
The victims stated that Keesee discharged the firearm inside the residence and then went outside and discharged the firearm again. They said that Keesee then came back inside the residence and kicked their bedroom door open. Keesee then put his hands around his son-in-law’s throat, attempting to choke him and causing red marks around his neck. His daughter attempted to separate the two but Keesee shoved her into a wall causing swelling and an abrasion to her elbow. The victims then fled the scene in their vehicle and called for law enforcement.
When law enforcement arrived at the scene, Keesee refused to answer questions about the incident, stuck his hands out in front of him, and told the officers to take him to jail.
When Keesee arrived at the jail, he was interviewed by Det. Ethan Haworth where he stated that his daughter and her husband have been living at his house and stated that “they are lazy and they don't do anything.” When Haworth inquired about the shooting of a gun, Keesee stated that they were firecrackers that he was popping. Then, he stated that he did shoot a .22 a couple of times.
When asked if he put his hands on the husband, Keesee stated that they always wrestle around like that. He also stated that his son-in-law is just a big baby and he was just messing with him. He then said that if he wanted to get physical with him he could have.
Keesee told Haworth that he was just trying to get his point across. At the end of the interview, he stated that he was caught off guard about the whole incident and that he had a few beers the night before so he does not feel that he did anything wrong.
Keesee was booked into the Washington County Detention Facility with a $25,000 bond. He has since posted bond. He was ordered to turn over all firearms and not have contact with the victims.
A review of Keesee’s record by police showed that he was a suspect or involved in six previous cases, some involving assault.
If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.
